Intertek Group (LON:ITRK) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Intertek Group plc (LON:ITRK – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 4,891.29 ($63.87) and traded as high as GBX 5,150 ($67.25). Intertek Group shares last traded at GBX 5,115 ($66.79), with a volume of 212,123 shares changing hands.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ITRK. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,500 ($71.82) price objective on shares of Intertek Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 5,200 ($67.90) price target on shares of Intertek Group in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intertek Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 5,425 ($70.84).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 4,944.92 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 4,891.29. The firm has a market cap of £8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,692.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were issued a dividend of GBX 53.90 ($0.70) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. Intertek Group’s payout ratio is 6,736.84%.

Intertek Group plc engages in the provision of quality assurance solutions to various industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, Australia, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Consumer Products, Corporate Assurance, Health and Safety, Industry and Infrastructure, and World of Energy.

