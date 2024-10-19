easyJet (LON:EZJ) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

easyJet plc (LON:EZJ – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 486.80 ($6.36) and traded as high as GBX 525.29 ($6.86). easyJet shares last traded at GBX 520.60 ($6.80), with a volume of 2,270,905 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of easyJet from GBX 670 ($8.75) to GBX 640 ($8.36) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd.

easyJet Stock Down 0.8 %

About easyJet

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 484.80 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 486.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.04, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of £3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,062.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.49.

easyJet plc operates as a low-cost airline carrier in Europe. The company engages in the provision of holiday packages; aircraft trading and leasing activities; development of building projects; financing and insurance business; and tour operator activities. easyJet plc was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Luton, the United Kingdom.

