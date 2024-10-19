Ashoka India Equity Investment (LON:AIE) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Ashoka India Equity Investment (LON:AIE – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 277.01 ($3.62) and traded as high as GBX 277.40 ($3.62). Ashoka India Equity Investment shares last traded at GBX 273 ($3.56), with a volume of 657,299 shares trading hands.
Ashoka India Equity Investment Trading Down 0.4 %
The firm has a market cap of £402.57 million, a P/E ratio of 505.56 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 284.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 277.01.
Ashoka India Equity Investment Company Profile
Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust PLC is headquartered in London, United Kingdom.
