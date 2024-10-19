Grainger (LON:GRI) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Grainger plc (LON:GRI – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 246.04 ($3.21) and traded as high as GBX 249 ($3.25). Grainger shares last traded at GBX 242.50 ($3.17), with a volume of 840,208 shares.

Grainger Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.35, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8,183.33, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 241.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 246.04.

Grainger Company Profile

Grainger plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and manages private rental homes in the United Kingdom. The company was formerly known as Grainger Trust Plc and changed the name to Grainger Plc in March 2007. Grainger plc was incorporated in 1912 and is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom.

