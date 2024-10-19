Exxaro Resources (OTCMKTS:EXXAY) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Exxaro Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:EXXAY – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.10 and traded as high as $8.10. Exxaro Resources shares last traded at $8.10, with a volume of 1,200 shares changing hands.
Exxaro Resources Stock Performance
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.27.
About Exxaro Resources
Exxaro Resources Limited engages in coal, iron ore investment, pigment manufacturing, renewable energy, and residual base metal businesses in South Africa, Europe, the United States, and Australia. The company operates through Coal; Ferrous; Energy; and Other segments. It produces thermal coal, metallurgical coal, and semi-soft coking coal products primarily in the Waterberg and Mpumalanga regions; offers gas-atomised ferrosilicon for use in separation plants, as well as iron ore; and operates two wind farms.
