Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Rogers Sugar Inc. (TSE:RSI – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$5.60 and traded as high as C$5.75. Rogers Sugar shares last traded at C$5.74, with a volume of 60,830 shares changing hands.

Rogers Sugar Trading Down 0.2 %

The firm has a market cap of C$734.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.31, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$5.64 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.60.

Get Rogers Sugar alerts:

Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$309.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$296.10 million. Rogers Sugar had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 3.90%. Research analysts anticipate that Rogers Sugar Inc. will post 0.5597668 EPS for the current year.

Rogers Sugar Dividend Announcement

Rogers Sugar Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. Rogers Sugar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.30%.

(Get Free Report)

Rogers Sugar Inc engages in refining, packaging, marketing, and distribution of sugar and maple products in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Sugar and Maple Products. It offers granulated, plantation raw, yellow, brown, organic, icing, maple, stevia, liquid, smart sweetener blend, and coconut sugar; and syrups, jam and jelly mixes, and iced tea mixes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Sugar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Sugar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.