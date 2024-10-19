Hodges Capital Management Inc. Has $17.17 Million Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,515 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,669 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 1.2% of Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $17,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Access Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Hoese & Co LLP raised its stake in shares of Apple by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 912 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Sequent Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $248,000. 60.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 100,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.44, for a total transaction of $20,644,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 191,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,542,136.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 5,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.50, for a total transaction of $1,121,037.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,125 shares in the company, valued at $5,223,062.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.44, for a total value of $20,644,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 191,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,542,136.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 517,924 shares of company stock valued at $114,786,399. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apple Trading Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $235.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $164.07 and a twelve month high of $237.49. The company has a market cap of $3.60 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $225.78 and its 200 day moving average is $207.84.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. Apple had a return on equity of 147.15% and a net margin of 26.44%. The company had revenue of $85.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 15.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $186.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Cfra lifted their price target on Apple from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. New Street Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Apple from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.27.

About Apple

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Further Reading

