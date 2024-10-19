Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Mascoma Wealth Management LLC

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 23,865 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 262 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 1.3% of Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Davis Capital Management lifted its stake in Apple by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 14,679 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,496,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 60,185 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $10,320,000 after buying an additional 18,224 shares in the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co lifted its stake in Apple by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 55,827 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,573,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Apple by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. now owns 6,143 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after buying an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Apple in the 1st quarter valued at about $686,000. 60.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.44, for a total transaction of $20,644,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 191,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,542,136.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 5,178 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.50, for a total transaction of $1,121,037.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,125 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,223,062.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 517,924 shares of company stock worth $114,786,399 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AAPL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $285.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Cfra raised their target price on shares of Apple from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Melius Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $211.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $236.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.27.

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $235.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $225.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.84. The company has a market cap of $3.60 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.55, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.24. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $164.07 and a 12 month high of $237.49.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. Apple had a net margin of 26.44% and a return on equity of 147.15%. The firm had revenue of $85.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.55%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Stories

