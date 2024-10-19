Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Acquired by Simon Quick Advisors LLC

Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 5.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 240,878 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 11,668 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 3.6% of Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $50,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 17.9% in the first quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 206,455 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 31,278 shares during the last quarter. Access Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the first quarter valued at about $140,000. Hoese & Co LLP grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 6.7% in the second quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 912 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the second quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Compass Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the first quarter valued at about $210,000. 60.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of Apple stock opened at $235.00 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $225.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $207.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.55, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.24. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $164.07 and a 12 month high of $237.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Apple Announces Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $85.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.43 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.44% and a return on equity of 147.15%. Apple’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other Apple news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 223,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.46, for a total value of $50,275,897.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,280,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $736,269,202.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 223,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.46, for a total transaction of $50,275,897.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,280,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $736,269,202.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.44, for a total transaction of $20,644,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 191,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,542,136.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 517,924 shares of company stock valued at $114,786,399. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $203.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $261.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $236.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.27.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

