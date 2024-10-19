NBC Securities Inc. Has $341,000 Stock Position in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF)

NBC Securities Inc. trimmed its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF – Free Report) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 431 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF were worth $341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 49 Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 445.7% in the first quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC now owns 187,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,174,000 after purchasing an additional 153,291 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 398.6% during the first quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 154,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,416,000 after buying an additional 123,359 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 2,269.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 125,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,850,000 after buying an additional 120,296 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 2,686.0% during the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 118,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,438,000 after buying an additional 113,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 587.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 106,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,815,000 after buying an additional 91,102 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IHF opened at $54.14 on Friday. iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF has a 1 year low of $48.58 and a 1 year high of $58.94. The stock has a market cap of $806.69 million, a P/E ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.18.

The iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (IHF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of US companies that provide healthcare services. IHF was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

