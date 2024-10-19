NBC Securities Inc. Boosts Holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July (BATS:DJUL)

NBC Securities Inc. boosted its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July (BATS:DJUL – Free Report) by 962.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,475 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,583 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July were worth $392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ferguson Shapiro LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,052,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July by 232.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 129,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,343,000 after acquiring an additional 90,243 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July during the third quarter valued at $202,000. Ignite Planners LLC raised its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 202,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,390,000 after purchasing an additional 3,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 38,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July Trading Up 0.2 %

BATS:DJUL opened at $41.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $333.70 million, a PE ratio of 24.43 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.77.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July (DJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY shares over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DJUL was launched on Jul 17, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

