NBC Securities Inc. Sells 657 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

NBC Securities Inc. lessened its stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 23.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,121 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 657 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LNG. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 10.4% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 32,688 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,879,000 after purchasing an additional 3,069 shares during the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 0.9% during the third quarter. Sapient Capital LLC now owns 7,514 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the third quarter valued at about $53,000. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH grew its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 622.7% in the third quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 6,591 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 5,679 shares during the period. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 5,490.2% in the third quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 69,878 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $12,567,000 after purchasing an additional 68,628 shares during the period. 87.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LNG shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $201.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $199.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $208.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $200.00.

Cheniere Energy Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Cheniere Energy stock opened at $182.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $183.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $152.31 and a 52-week high of $193.16. The company has a market cap of $41.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.94.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The energy company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.12. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 39.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 9.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 7th. This is an increase from Cheniere Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is currently 8.48%.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

