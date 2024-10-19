NBC Securities Inc. Acquires 1,132 Shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

NBC Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report) by 64.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,899 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 4.6% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 7,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Floor & Decor by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Floor & Decor by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 10,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Floor & Decor by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on FND shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Floor & Decor from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Melius Research started coverage on Floor & Decor in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Floor & Decor from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Floor & Decor from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Floor & Decor from $125.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Floor & Decor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.42.

Floor & Decor Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE FND opened at $110.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.16, a PEG ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $112.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.17. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.30 and a 52 week high of $135.67.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 4.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Floor & Decor Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories, and commercial surfaces seller in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools; and vanities, shower doors, bath accessories, faucets, sinks, custom countertops, bathroom mirrors, and bathroom lighting.

Featured Stories

