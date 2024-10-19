América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) Shares Purchased by NBC Securities Inc.

NBC Securities Inc. boosted its position in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Free Report) by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,748 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,967 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in América Móvil were worth $323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in América Móvil by 1.7% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 37,515 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its stake in América Móvil by 1.5% in the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 58,918 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in América Móvil by 6.5% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,707 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in América Móvil by 43.5% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 3,466 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in América Móvil by 1.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 117,906 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

América Móvil Stock Performance

Shares of AMX opened at $17.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $53.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.54. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12-month low of $15.55 and a 12-month high of $20.31.

América Móvil Increases Dividend

América Móvil ( NYSE:AMX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $11.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.37 billion. América Móvil had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 3.98%. As a group, equities analysts predict that América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a $0.245 dividend. This is a boost from América Móvil’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.18. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. América Móvil’s payout ratio is currently 24.07%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of América Móvil from $23.30 to $22.60 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of América Móvil from $17.80 to $17.30 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of América Móvil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of América Móvil from $21.00 to $20.80 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.32.

About América Móvil

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging and other wireless entertainment, and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

