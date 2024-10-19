Creative Planning Lowers Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX)

Creative Planning trimmed its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,665,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 293,052 shares during the period. Creative Planning owned approximately 0.20% of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF worth $166,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EWX. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 27,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,732,000 after buying an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 51.8% during the 3rd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 3,444 shares during the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 12.7% in the third quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 88,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,610,000 after acquiring an additional 9,967 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF in the second quarter worth $719,000. Finally, Ariadne Wealth Management LP bought a new position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF in the second quarter valued at $278,000.

Get SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSEARCA EWX opened at $61.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.24. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF has a twelve month low of $50.78 and a twelve month high of $64.79. The company has a market capitalization of $805.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 0.66.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the total return performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, market-cap weighted index that represents the small-capitalization segment of emerging countries included in the S&P Global BMI Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.