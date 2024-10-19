NBC Securities Inc. Boosts Stake in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

NBC Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,601 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in AAON were worth $388,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AAON. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of AAON by 17.7% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,673 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,337,000 after acquiring an additional 3,252 shares during the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in AAON in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in AAON by 50.2% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in AAON by 61.1% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 6,444 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 2,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Coast Financial LLC raised its stake in AAON by 1.4% during the third quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 80,492 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,680,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. 70.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AAON alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AAON has been the topic of a number of research reports. Baird R W upgraded AAON to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on AAON from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com raised AAON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of AAON in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AAON presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.00.

AAON Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of AAON opened at $109.34 on Friday. AAON, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.24 and a 12 month high of $113.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $98.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.86 and a beta of 0.80.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. AAON had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 26.02%. The firm had revenue of $313.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. AAON’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that AAON, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AAON Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. AAON’s payout ratio is presently 14.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AAON news, CEO Gary D. Fields sold 20,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.21, for a total transaction of $1,779,460.61. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,542,871.95. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Norman H. Asbjornson sold 11,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.41, for a total value of $963,433.02. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $448,850.35. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary D. Fields sold 20,641 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.21, for a total transaction of $1,779,460.61. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 64,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,542,871.95. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 18.55% of the company’s stock.

About AAON

(Free Report)

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AAON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.