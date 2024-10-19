NBC Securities Inc. Sells 492 Shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

NBC Securities Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,586 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 492 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Qualys were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QLYS. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qualys during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Qualys by 545.2% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. DecisionPoint Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qualys in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 294.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 149.0% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 239 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. 99.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

QLYS has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Qualys from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 7th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Qualys from $167.00 to $150.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Westpark Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Qualys in a report on Monday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Qualys in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 target price (down previously from $150.00) on shares of Qualys in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.08.

Insider Activity at Qualys

In other Qualys news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,339 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.35, for a total transaction of $191,945.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,450,052.45. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,339 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.35, for a total transaction of $191,945.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,450,052.45. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,330 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.80, for a total transaction of $164,654.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,885,508.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,535 shares of company stock valued at $1,469,140 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Qualys Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of QLYS stock opened at $123.21 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.10. The company has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 27.14 and a beta of 0.46. Qualys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.32 and a 12-month high of $206.35.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.20. Qualys had a return on equity of 44.80% and a net margin of 29.36%. The firm had revenue of $148.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

About Qualys



Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.



