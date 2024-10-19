SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) Shares Sold by NBC Securities Inc.

NBC Securities Inc. lessened its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 199 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KRE. Clear Point Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $63,000.

NYSEARCA:KRE opened at $59.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.12. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a twelve month low of $37.66 and a twelve month high of $60.61.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

