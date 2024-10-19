FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November (BATS:DNOV) Holdings Lowered by NBC Securities Inc.

NBC Securities Inc. reduced its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November (BATS:DNOV – Free Report) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 732 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc. owned 0.12% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November in the second quarter worth approximately $296,000. LVZ Inc. bought a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November in the second quarter worth approximately $465,000. Atria Investments Inc grew its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November by 1.2% in the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 51,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,097,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November by 157.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 125,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,065,000 after acquiring an additional 76,754 shares in the last quarter.

Get FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - November alerts:

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November Price Performance

DNOV stock opened at $42.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $274.13 million, a P/E ratio of 24.06 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.33.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November (DNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DNOV was launched on Nov 15, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - November Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - November and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.