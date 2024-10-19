NBC Securities Inc. Sells 593 Shares of Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL)

NBC Securities Inc. decreased its holdings in Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL – Free Report) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,537 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 593 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Global Ship Lease were worth $334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Global Ship Lease by 23.3% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,526 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Global Ship Lease in the second quarter worth approximately $88,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Global Ship Lease by 2,642.1% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,126 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 3,012 shares in the last quarter. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new position in Global Ship Lease in the second quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC raised its stake in Global Ship Lease by 355.6% in the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.08% of the company’s stock.

Global Ship Lease Stock Performance

Shares of GSL stock opened at $25.04 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.60. The company has a market cap of $881.11 million, a PE ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Global Ship Lease, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.80 and a 12-month high of $30.32.

Global Ship Lease Increases Dividend

Global Ship Lease ( NYSE:GSL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The shipping company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $175.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.07 million. Global Ship Lease had a return on equity of 28.92% and a net margin of 46.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Global Ship Lease, Inc. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a positive change from Global Ship Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 23rd. Global Ship Lease’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Clarkson Capital raised shares of Global Ship Lease from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Global Ship Lease in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Global Ship Lease from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th.

About Global Ship Lease

Global Ship Lease, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in owning and chartering of containerships under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies worldwide. As of March 11, 2024, it owned 68 mid-sized and smaller containerships, ranging from 2,207 to 11,040 twenty-foot equivalent unit (TEU), with an aggregate capacity of 375,406 TEU.

