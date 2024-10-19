Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by Creative Planning

Creative Planning lowered its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 947,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,999 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning owned 0.22% of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $187,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 33,295.6% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 8,775,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,601,882,000 after buying an additional 8,748,758 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,635,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,576,895,000 after purchasing an additional 466,457 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,493,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,904,000 after acquiring an additional 178,692 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,658,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,425,000 after purchasing an additional 199,355 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,865,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,060,000 after buying an additional 57,948 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

VIG stock opened at $201.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $87.12 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $195.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.61. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $149.67 and a 52-week high of $201.85.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

