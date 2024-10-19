Leerink Partnrs Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for AxoGen

AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Leerink Partnrs lowered their FY2028 EPS estimates for AxoGen in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 15th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Kratky now expects that the medical equipment provider will earn $0.12 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.13. The consensus estimate for AxoGen’s current full-year earnings is ($0.33) per share.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.10. AxoGen had a negative net margin of 9.53% and a negative return on equity of 17.30%. The business had revenue of $47.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.27 million.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Raymond James began coverage on AxoGen in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised AxoGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on AxoGen from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

AXGN stock opened at $13.16 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.31 and its 200 day moving average is $9.44. The firm has a market cap of $575.16 million, a PE ratio of -26.32 and a beta of 1.13. AxoGen has a one year low of $3.45 and a one year high of $15.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 3.51.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AxoGen

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AxoGen in the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AxoGen during the second quarter worth $75,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AxoGen by 30.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 11,539 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 2,671 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AxoGen in the third quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in AxoGen during the second quarter worth about $125,000. 80.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AxoGen

AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes technologies for peripheral nerve regeneration and repair worldwide. The company’s products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed peripheral nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments; and Axoguard HA+ Nerve Protector, a processed porcine submucosa ECM base layer with a hyaluronate-alginate gel coating designed to provide short- and long-term protection for peripheral nerve injuries.

