NBC Securities Inc. Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT)

NBC Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 177 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCLT. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 73.5% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 17,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.9% in the second quarter. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 4,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 9,987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VCLT opened at $78.95 on Friday. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $67.47 and a 52-week high of $82.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.71.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.3255 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.32.

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

