Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD) Raised to Strong-Buy at Siebert Williams Shank

Siebert Williams Shank upgraded shares of Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Chord Energy from $206.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Chord Energy from $205.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Chord Energy from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America lifted their target price on Chord Energy from $201.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Chord Energy from $223.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chord Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.18.

Chord Energy Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CHRD opened at $129.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.31, a PEG ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.97. Chord Energy has a 12 month low of $126.38 and a 12 month high of $190.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $139.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.10.

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $4.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.00 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $902.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $982.43 million. Chord Energy had a net margin of 20.83% and a return on equity of 15.06%. Chord Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chord Energy will post 17.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Chord Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Chord Energy’s payout ratio is presently 24.27%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Samantha Holroyd purchased 500 shares of Chord Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $149.51 per share, with a total value of $74,755.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,155,485.67. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHRD. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chord Energy in the first quarter worth $31,000. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Chord Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,140,000. DGS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chord Energy in the first quarter valued at about $239,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Chord Energy in the first quarter worth about $296,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Chord Energy by 16.8% during the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

About Chord Energy

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company sells its products to refiners, marketers, and other purchasers that have access to nearby pipeline and rail facilities.

