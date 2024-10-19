NBC Securities Inc. Acquires 2,752 Shares of CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE)

NBC Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Free Report) (TSE:CAE) by 17.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,521 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,752 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in CAE were worth $347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in CAE by 142.8% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,202 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in CAE during the second quarter worth $33,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in CAE by 86.2% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,376 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CAE during the first quarter worth $77,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd raised its position in CAE by 104.5% during the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 4,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. 67.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CAE alerts:

CAE Trading Up 1.0 %

CAE stock opened at $19.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.62. CAE Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.95 and a 52 week high of $23.24. The company has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of -26.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.67.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CAE ( NYSE:CAE Get Free Report ) (TSE:CAE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The aerospace company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. CAE had a negative net margin of 7.38% and a positive return on equity of 5.96%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. CAE’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CAE Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on CAE shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of CAE from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of CAE from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CAE

CAE Company Profile

(Free Report)

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, the Oceania, Africa, and Rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments, Civil Aviation; and Defense and Security. The Civil Aviation segment offers training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; a range of flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services, as well as aircraft flight operations solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.