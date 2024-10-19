Roth Capital Upgrades O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) to “Strong-Buy”

Roth Capital upgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Roth Capital also issued estimates for O’Reilly Automotive’s Q3 2024 earnings at $11.08 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $10.11 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $40.92 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $10.66 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $11.70 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $12.35 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $11.20 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $45.90 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $12.27 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $13.46 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $14.58 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $53.46 EPS.

ORLY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,337.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $1,100.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,125.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,275.00 to $1,250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,204.00 to $1,290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,206.87.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $1,210.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $70.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,142.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,079.15. O’Reilly Automotive has a 52-week low of $860.10 and a 52-week high of $1,221.05.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $10.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.98 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 146.57% and a net margin of 14.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $10.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive will post 41.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Gregory D. Johnson sold 15,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,136.16, for a total transaction of $17,455,962.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,016 shares in the company, valued at $5,698,978.56. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Mark Joseph Merz sold 413 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,120.00, for a total value of $462,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $296,800. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory D. Johnson sold 15,364 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,136.16, for a total value of $17,455,962.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,016 shares in the company, valued at $5,698,978.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,411 shares of company stock valued at $56,846,062. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ORLY. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Verde Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,154,000. McBroom & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.9% in the third quarter. McBroom & Associates LLC now owns 7,963 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,170,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 33.8% during the third quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. now owns 10,714 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,338,000 after acquiring an additional 2,707 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 19.0% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,981,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

