NBC Securities Inc. Raises Position in Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD)

NBC Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD – Free Report) by 36.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,927 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Construction Partners were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 22.8% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Construction Partners by 24.4% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Construction Partners by 40.9% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 12,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Construction Partners by 10.2% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Construction Partners in the third quarter worth approximately $887,000. 94.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Construction Partners stock opened at $74.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.60. Construction Partners, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.70 and a 52-week high of $76.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $66.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.83.

Construction Partners ( NASDAQ:ROAD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.05. Construction Partners had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 4.01%. The company had revenue of $517.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Construction Partners, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ROAD. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Construction Partners from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Construction Partners from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Construction Partners from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.60.

In other Construction Partners news, Director Mark R. Matteson sold 25,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.97, for a total transaction of $1,574,533.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 102,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,357,626.24. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 18.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, constructs and maintains roadways in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee. The company provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, such as highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

