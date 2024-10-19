Creative Planning Has $287,000 Stock Holdings in OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN)

Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,404 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,885 shares during the period. Creative Planning owned 0.06% of OneSpan worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in OneSpan by 2,952.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 2,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,303 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of OneSpan during the second quarter valued at $41,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of OneSpan by 872.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 5,599 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in OneSpan by 42.8% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in OneSpan by 100.5% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 11,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 5,578 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of OneSpan in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, OneSpan presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.38.

OSPN stock opened at $15.37 on Friday. OneSpan Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.64 and a twelve month high of $16.68. The company has a market cap of $581.69 million, a P/E ratio of -85.39 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.58 and its 200-day moving average is $13.60.

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $60.92 million for the quarter. OneSpan had a return on equity of 18.69% and a net margin of 6.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.27) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that OneSpan Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, authentication, and secure digital agreements worldwide. The company offers OneSpan Sign, a range of e-signature requirements for occasional agreement to processing tens of thousands of transactions; OneSpan Cloud Authentication, a cloud-based multifactor authentication solution that supports a range of authentication options, including biometrics, push notification, and visual cryptograms for transaction data security, SMS, and hardware authenticators; and OneSpan Identity Verification, which enables banks and financial institutions identity verification services.

