SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) Shares Acquired by Creative Planning

Creative Planning lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 10.2% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 175,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,147,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Vima LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Vima LLC now owns 12,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the period. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000.

SPDR S&P Bank ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of KBE stock opened at $55.62 on Friday. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a 52 week low of $33.97 and a 52 week high of $56.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.42.

SPDR S&P Bank ETF Company Profile

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

