The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Makes New $216,000 Investment in Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 1.3% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 25,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $926,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 5.4% in the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 7,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 3.1% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 375.6% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.66% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust Stock Performance

NYSE UHT opened at $42.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $583.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.40 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 7.93, a current ratio of 7.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.09. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a twelve month low of $32.27 and a twelve month high of $47.30.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust Dividend Announcement

Universal Health Realty Income Trust Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.93%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s payout ratio is presently 224.62%.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust, invests in healthcare and human-service related facilities including acute care hospitals, behavioral health care hospitals, specialty facilities, medical/office buildings, free-standing emergency departments and childcare centers.

