The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Purchases 7,517 Shares of Applied Digital Co. (NASDAQ:APLD)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Applied Digital Co. (NASDAQ:APLD – Free Report) by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,641 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,517 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Applied Digital were worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of APLD. Alight Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Applied Digital in the second quarter valued at $3,570,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Applied Digital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $720,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Applied Digital by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 9,596,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,098,000 after purchasing an additional 771,699 shares during the last quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in Applied Digital by 91.7% during the second quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 119,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 57,350 shares during the period. Finally, Thomist Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Applied Digital during the second quarter worth approximately $2,529,000. 65.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on APLD. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of Applied Digital from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Applied Digital from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Applied Digital in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Applied Digital from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Applied Digital from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Richard N. Nottenburg sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.37, for a total value of $589,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 433,686 shares in the company, valued at $3,196,265.82. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Douglas S. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total transaction of $55,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 218,506 shares in the company, valued at $1,201,783. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard N. Nottenburg sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.37, for a total transaction of $589,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 433,686 shares in the company, valued at $3,196,265.82. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 20.50% of the company’s stock.

Applied Digital Stock Performance

NASDAQ:APLD opened at $8.18 on Friday. Applied Digital Co. has a twelve month low of $2.36 and a twelve month high of $8.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -10.35 and a beta of 4.56.

Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.13. Applied Digital had a negative net margin of 74.95% and a negative return on equity of 107.05%. The firm had revenue of $60.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 67.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Applied Digital Co. will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Digital Company Profile

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

