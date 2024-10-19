6,516 Shares in Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB) Purchased by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Turning Point Brands in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Turning Point Brands in the first quarter valued at about $64,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Turning Point Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Turning Point Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in Turning Point Brands by 22,417.6% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 7,622 shares during the period. 96.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Turning Point Brands Stock Performance

TPB opened at $43.00 on Friday. Turning Point Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.67 and a 1-year high of $43.94. The stock has a market cap of $757.75 million, a P/E ratio of 18.94 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Turning Point Brands Announces Dividend

Turning Point Brands ( NYSE:TPB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $108.51 million for the quarter. Turning Point Brands had a return on equity of 36.11% and a net margin of 11.36%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Turning Point Brands, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Turning Point Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Gregory H.A. Baxter sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.42, for a total value of $78,840.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,544 shares in the company, valued at $1,834,764.48. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Turning Point Brands from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Turning Point Brands to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of Turning Point Brands in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Turning Point Brands in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

Turning Point Brands Profile

Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Zig-Zag Products, Stoker’s Products, and Creative Distribution Solutions. Zig-Zag Products segment markets and distributes rolling papers, tubes, finished cigars, make-your-own cigar wraps, and related products, as well as lighters and other accessories under the Zig-Zag brand.

