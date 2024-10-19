SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) Stock Holdings Boosted by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,880 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in SI-BONE were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in SI-BONE in the second quarter worth about $61,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in SI-BONE by 24.7% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in SI-BONE by 9.0% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the period. RiverPark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SI-BONE by 260.4% in the first quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 11,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 8,206 shares during the period. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new stake in SI-BONE in the second quarter worth about $151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on SIBN. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of SI-BONE from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of SI-BONE from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of SI-BONE from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SI-BONE news, CEO Laura Francis sold 9,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total transaction of $137,943.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 492,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,822,054.32. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 3,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total value of $54,045.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 238,804 shares in the company, valued at $3,305,047.36. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Laura Francis sold 9,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total value of $137,943.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 492,923 shares in the company, valued at $6,822,054.32. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,019 shares of company stock worth $349,879. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

SI-BONE Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SIBN opened at $13.27 on Friday. SI-BONE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.76 and a twelve month high of $21.70. The company has a current ratio of 9.17, a quick ratio of 8.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $553.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.14 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.51.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $39.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.95 million. SI-BONE had a negative return on equity of 24.27% and a negative net margin of 27.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.30) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that SI-BONE, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SI-BONE

(Free Report)

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, that operate to solve musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and internationally. It offers proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system to address sacroiliac joint dysfunction and fusion, adult deformity and degeneration, and pelvic trauma; and implantable bone products.

