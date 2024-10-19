Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE:UP) Shares Purchased by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE:UP – Free Report) by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,772 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,201 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Wheels Up Experience were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Wheels Up Experience by 1,399.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 264,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 246,742 shares in the last quarter. Instrumental Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Wheels Up Experience by 21.1% during the first quarter. Instrumental Wealth LLC now owns 189,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 32,963 shares during the period. CCG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wheels Up Experience in the first quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Wheels Up Experience by 15,329.7% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 87,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 86,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Wheels Up Experience during the 1st quarter worth approximately $145,000. 98.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wheels Up Experience Stock Up 7.7 %

Wheels Up Experience stock opened at $2.24 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 2.23. Wheels Up Experience Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.15 and a 1-year high of $6.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 238.01, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Wheels Up Experience Company Profile

Wheels Up Experience ( NYSE:UP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. Wheels Up Experience had a negative net margin of 43.79% and a negative return on equity of 796.67%. The company had revenue of $196.29 million during the quarter.

Wheels Up Experience Inc provides private aviation services in the United States and internationally. The company offers membership programs consisting of Connect that offers members variable dynamic pricing on a per trip basis and flexibility on their schedule; Core for private flyers; and UP for Business for small and medium enterprise, and large corporate customers for whom it is primary provider of private flights, as well as supplementary solution to their own aircraft operations.

