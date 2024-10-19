89,547 Shares in Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND) Bought by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 89,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BLND. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Blend Labs by 2,656.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 718,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after buying an additional 692,220 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Blend Labs by 3,799.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 654,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after buying an additional 638,102 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in Blend Labs in the 1st quarter valued at $1,538,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Blend Labs by 253.8% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 523,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after buying an additional 375,233 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in Blend Labs by 977.3% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 409,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after buying an additional 371,233 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.56% of the company’s stock.

Blend Labs Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE BLND opened at $3.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.05. The company has a market cap of $908.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.21 and a beta of 1.15. Blend Labs, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.15 and a 12-month high of $4.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Blend Labs ( NYSE:BLND Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $40.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.50 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Blend Labs, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Blend Labs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $3.00 to $4.75 in a report on Monday, August 12th. William Blair raised shares of Blend Labs from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Blend Labs from $3.00 to $3.25 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Blend Labs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $4.75 in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Blend Labs from $3.00 to $3.40 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blend Labs

In other Blend Labs news, insider Winnie Ling sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.06, for a total transaction of $40,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 279,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,133,426.14. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 54,303 shares of company stock worth $192,926. Company insiders own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

About Blend Labs

Blend Labs, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Blend Platform and Title365. The company's Blend Builder Platform offers a suite of products that powers digital-first consumer journeys for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts; and offers mortgage products to facilitate the homeownership journey for consumers comprising close, income verification for mortgage, homeowners' insurance, and realty.

