Indivior PLC (NASDAQ:INDV) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its stake in shares of Indivior PLC (NASDAQ:INDV – Free Report) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,223 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Indivior were worth $219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. M&G Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Indivior in the first quarter valued at about $2,518,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Indivior by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 440,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,424,000 after purchasing an additional 54,750 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Indivior by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,899,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,081,000 after purchasing an additional 52,836 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Indivior during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,523,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Indivior by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 493,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,952,000 after buying an additional 160,282 shares in the last quarter. 60.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Indivior alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INDV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Indivior from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $15.00 price target (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Indivior in a report on Friday, October 11th.

Indivior Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INDV opened at $8.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 856.00 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.50, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.26. Indivior PLC has a 12 month low of $7.33 and a 12 month high of $23.22.

Indivior (NASDAQ:INDV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $299.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.90 million. Indivior had a negative return on equity of 654.82% and a negative net margin of 12.29%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Indivior PLC will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Indivior Company Profile

(Free Report)

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company develops medicines to treat substance use disorders, serious mental illnesses, and opioid overdose.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Indivior Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Indivior and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.