The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Acquires 851 Shares of The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT – Free Report) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in The Hackett Group were worth $223,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in The Hackett Group during the fourth quarter worth $309,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 140,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,404,000 after acquiring an additional 22,531 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 35.3% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 135,636 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,296,000 after purchasing an additional 35,400 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 84.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 37,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 17,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC boosted its holdings in The Hackett Group by 12.5% during the first quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 19,905 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares during the last quarter. 78.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Hackett Group alerts:

The Hackett Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HCKT opened at $25.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $708.85 million, a P/E ratio of 20.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.85 and its 200 day moving average is $23.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. The Hackett Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.23 and a fifty-two week high of $27.68.

The Hackett Group Announces Dividend

The Hackett Group ( NASDAQ:HCKT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.31. The Hackett Group had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 38.20%. The business had revenue of $75.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.16 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Hackett Group, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The Hackett Group’s payout ratio is 34.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HCKT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Roth Capital lowered shares of The Hackett Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of The Hackett Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on HCKT

The Hackett Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as an intellectual property-based executive advisory, strategic consulting, and digital transformation company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Strategy & Business Transformation, Oracle Solutions, and SAP Solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCKT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hackett Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hackett Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.