Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) Given New $52.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Scotiabank from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a sector underperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SCCO. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Southern Copper in a research report on Friday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Southern Copper from $99.44 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Southern Copper from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Southern Copper has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.63.

Shares of Southern Copper stock opened at $112.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $88.19 billion, a PE ratio of 32.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.18. Southern Copper has a twelve month low of $68.93 and a twelve month high of $129.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $106.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.06.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.09. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 34.98% and a net margin of 26.15%. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Southern Copper will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norden Group LLC purchased a new stake in Southern Copper in the 1st quarter valued at $1,820,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Southern Copper by 471.0% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 31,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,372,000 after purchasing an additional 26,111 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Southern Copper by 395.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 38,803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,133,000 after purchasing an additional 30,966 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Southern Copper by 21.7% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 90,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,612,000 after purchasing an additional 16,111 shares during the period. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its holdings in Southern Copper by 182.3% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 278,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,625,000 after purchasing an additional 179,590 shares during the last quarter. 7.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

