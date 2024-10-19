Root’s (ROOT) “Market Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at JMP Securities

JMP Securities reaffirmed their market outperform rating on shares of Root (NASDAQ:ROOT – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a $90.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ROOT. UBS Group reduced their price target on Root from $71.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 target price (down from $88.00) on shares of Root in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Root from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Root from $84.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Root to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Root currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.63.

Root Stock Performance

Root stock opened at $40.15 on Tuesday. Root has a 1 year low of $7.22 and a 1 year high of $86.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The company has a market cap of $598.24 million, a PE ratio of -5.17 and a beta of 2.53.

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.74) by $1.22. Root had a negative net margin of 9.81% and a negative return on equity of 50.80%. The business had revenue of $289.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.55) earnings per share. Root’s revenue was up 286.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Root will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Root

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in Root in the 2nd quarter worth $288,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Root during the first quarter worth about $293,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in Root by 76.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 5,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 2,576 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Root in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $412,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Root in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $431,000. Institutional investors own 59.82% of the company’s stock.

Root Company Profile

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers automobile, homeowners, and renters insurance products. It operates a direct-to-consumer model; and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. The company's direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners and agencies.

See Also

