Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) Earns “Market Outperform” Rating from JMP Securities

JMP Securities reiterated their market outperform rating on shares of Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a $85.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Kemper from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Kemper from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kemper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, September 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Kemper from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kemper has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.20.

Shares of NYSE:KMPR opened at $63.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.31 and a 200 day moving average of $60.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.58 and a beta of 0.85. Kemper has a 52 week low of $38.52 and a 52 week high of $65.93.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.23. Kemper had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 1.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.26) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kemper will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. Kemper’s payout ratio is 158.98%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Kemper by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,203,724 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $301,935,000 after acquiring an additional 28,095 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Kemper by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,429,101 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $144,115,000 after purchasing an additional 30,882 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kemper by 3.0% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 791,145 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,988,000 after purchasing an additional 23,285 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kemper by 2.8% in the second quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 741,775 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,010,000 after purchasing an additional 19,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Kemper by 65.2% during the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 623,832 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,012,000 after purchasing an additional 246,184 shares during the period. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, engages in the provision of insurance products to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

