e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Price Target Cut to $165.00

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Bank of America from $190.00 to $165.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Baird R W upgraded shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $207.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.21.

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty Trading Up 0.2 %

ELF stock opened at $108.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 48.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.43. e.l.f. Beauty has a 52 week low of $88.47 and a 52 week high of $221.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.81.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $324.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.60 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 10.80%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that e.l.f. Beauty will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at e.l.f. Beauty

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 23,528 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total value of $3,210,395.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,465,883.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On e.l.f. Beauty

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ELF. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,050,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,351,000 after acquiring an additional 79,701 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the second quarter worth approximately $801,693,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,540,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,744,000 after acquiring an additional 126,231 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 12.5% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,512,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,647,000 after acquiring an additional 168,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 84.4% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,259,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,432,000 after acquiring an additional 576,383 shares during the period. 92.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.