Ford Motor (NYSE:F) PT Lowered to $14.00

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) had its price target cut by Barclays from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the auto manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on F. Evercore ISI upgraded Ford Motor to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com raised Ford Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.56.

Ford Motor stock opened at $11.10 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The company has a market capitalization of $44.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.78. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $9.49 and a twelve month high of $14.85.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.21). Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The firm had revenue of $47.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 7th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.86%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 27.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 36,190,972 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $453,732,000 after acquiring an additional 7,793,944 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 456.9% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,000,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $50,160,000 after acquiring an additional 3,281,800 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 103.6% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,908,726 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $60,844,000 after acquiring an additional 2,497,695 shares in the last quarter. Natixis lifted its position in Ford Motor by 1,930.4% during the 1st quarter. Natixis now owns 2,174,316 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,875,000 after acquiring an additional 2,067,226 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 11.0% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 12,290,204 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $163,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,640 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

