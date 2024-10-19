Northland Securities Raises Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU) Price Target to $49.00

Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU – Free Report) had its target price upped by Northland Securities from $38.00 to $49.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ATMU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.80.

Atmus Filtration Technologies stock opened at $39.79 on Tuesday. Atmus Filtration Technologies has a 52 week low of $18.21 and a 52 week high of $40.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.89 and a 200-day moving average of $32.17.

Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $432.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.33 million. Atmus Filtration Technologies had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 187.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Atmus Filtration Technologies will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. Atmus Filtration Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.20%.

In other Atmus Filtration Technologies news, Director Gretchen R. Haggerty acquired 5,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.20 per share, with a total value of $200,035.80. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 19,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $679,964.40. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Gretchen R. Haggerty acquired 5,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.20 per share, for a total transaction of $200,035.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 19,882 shares in the company, valued at $679,964.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen E. Macadam bought 8,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.56 per share, for a total transaction of $260,370.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 32,083 shares in the company, valued at $1,012,539.48. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies by 854.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 185,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,346,000 after purchasing an additional 166,274 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies by 99.1% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 973,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,387,000 after acquiring an additional 484,420 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies by 472.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 188,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,074,000 after purchasing an additional 155,449 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 828,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,451,000 after purchasing an additional 60,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $2,764,000. Institutional investors own 32.73% of the company’s stock.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc designs, manufactures, and sells filtration products under the Fleetguard brand name in North America, Europe, South America, Asia, Australia, Africa, and internationally. The company offers fuel filters, lube filters, air filters, crankcase ventilation, hydraulic filters, coolants, and fuel additives, as well as other chemicals; and fuel water separators and other filtration systems to original equipment manufacturers, dealers/distributors, and end-users.

