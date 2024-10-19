Lemonade’s (LMND) “Market Outperform” Rating Reiterated at JMP Securities

JMP Securities reissued their market outperform rating on shares of Lemonade (NYSE:LMND – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a $40.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Lemonade from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.17.

Lemonade Price Performance

Shares of LMND opened at $18.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.94 and a beta of 1.77. Lemonade has a 1 year low of $10.27 and a 1 year high of $24.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.48.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $122.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.77 million. Lemonade had a negative net margin of 44.24% and a negative return on equity of 30.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.97) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lemonade will post -3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lemonade news, CFO Timothy E. Bixby sold 2,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.24, for a total value of $37,392.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 271,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,953,108.48. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lemonade

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LMND. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Lemonade by 8.8% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 112,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,853,000 after acquiring an additional 9,107 shares during the period. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lemonade in the 1st quarter worth about $214,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Lemonade in the 1st quarter worth about $3,100,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lemonade during the 1st quarter valued at about $477,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lemonade during the first quarter valued at about $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

Lemonade Company Profile

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products through various channels in the United States, Europe, and the United Kingdom. Its insurance products include stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property.

