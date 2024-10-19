StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Price Target Lowered to $13.00 at Barclays

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on StoneCo from $21.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. UBS Group upped their price target on StoneCo from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on StoneCo from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $7.00 price target (down previously from $16.50) on shares of StoneCo in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of StoneCo to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.70.

StoneCo stock opened at $11.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.44. StoneCo has a 52-week low of $9.55 and a 52-week high of $19.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.04). StoneCo had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The business had revenue of $615.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $590.74 million. Sell-side analysts expect that StoneCo will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in StoneCo during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of StoneCo during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in StoneCo by 152.1% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd grew its holdings in StoneCo by 90.2% in the 2nd quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 4,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 2,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invst LLC bought a new position in StoneCo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $172,000. Institutional investors own 73.19% of the company’s stock.

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology and software solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

