Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) PT Raised to $32.00 at Barclays

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the airline’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on LUV. BNP Paribas raised Southwest Airlines to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $29.00 price target (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on Southwest Airlines from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southwest Airlines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.33.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LUV opened at $30.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $18.54 billion, a PE ratio of 49.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.06. Southwest Airlines has a 12 month low of $21.91 and a 12 month high of $35.18.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The airline reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.07. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 5.92% and a net margin of 0.41%. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. Southwest Airlines’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 4th. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 114.29%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Rakesh Gangwal purchased 643,788 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.98 per share, for a total transaction of $19,300,764.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,606,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,117,203.78. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Southwest Airlines

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Southwest Airlines by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 61,422,187 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,792,914,000 after buying an additional 7,946,199 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Southwest Airlines by 3.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,569,773 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,972,362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148,435 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,551,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 629.5% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,590,298 shares of the airline’s stock worth $45,498,000 after buying an additional 1,372,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 21.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,828,166 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $166,742,000 after buying an additional 1,034,496 shares in the last quarter. 80.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.