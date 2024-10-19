JMP Securities Raises Bowhead Specialty (NYSE:BOW) Price Target to $32.00

Bowhead Specialty (NYSE:BOW – Free Report) had its price target boosted by JMP Securities from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Bowhead Specialty in a research report on Monday, June 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Bowhead Specialty in a research note on Monday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Bowhead Specialty in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Bowhead Specialty in a research report on Monday, June 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.40.

NYSE BOW opened at $31.16 on Tuesday. Bowhead Specialty has a 12 month low of $22.14 and a 12 month high of $32.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.23.

Bowhead Specialty (NYSE:BOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $98.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.28 million. The company’s revenue was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Bowhead Specialty will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BOW. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Bowhead Specialty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $385,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Bowhead Specialty in the second quarter valued at $192,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bowhead Specialty in the second quarter worth $2,154,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Bowhead Specialty during the second quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Bowhead Specialty during the second quarter valued at $7,866,000.

Bowhead Specialty Company Profile



Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It underwrites casualty insurance solutions for risks in the construction, distribution, heavy manufacturing, real estate, and hospitality segments; professional liability insurance solutions for financial institutions, private and public directors and officers liability insurance, errors and omissions liability insurance, and cyber segments; and healthcare solutions for hospitals, senior care providers, managed care organizations, miscellaneous medical facilities, and healthcare management liability segments.

