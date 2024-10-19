Zacks Research Has Positive Outlook of Flowserve Q1 Earnings

Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Flowserve in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.66 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.65. The consensus estimate for Flowserve’s current full-year earnings is $2.76 per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Flowserve from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. StockNews.com cut Flowserve from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Flowserve in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Flowserve from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Flowserve from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.50.

Flowserve Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of FLS stock opened at $54.50 on Thursday. Flowserve has a 1 year low of $35.31 and a 1 year high of $55.90. The stock has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a PE ratio of 30.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.71 and its 200-day moving average is $48.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.10. Flowserve had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 5.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Flowserve Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.46%.

Institutional Trading of Flowserve

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Century Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Flowserve during the third quarter valued at $1,185,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Flowserve by 4.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 321,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,607,000 after purchasing an additional 13,258 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in Flowserve during the third quarter valued at $27,000. nVerses Capital LLC boosted its position in Flowserve by 1,142.9% during the third quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 8,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in Flowserve by 2.3% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 29,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

About Flowserve

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services; and equipment services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines and in the oil and gas production and process markets.

Featured Stories

