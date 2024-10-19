What is Zacks Research’s Forecast for QUALCOMM Q3 Earnings?

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q3 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of QUALCOMM in a report issued on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the wireless technology company will post earnings of $2.23 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.22. The consensus estimate for QUALCOMM’s current full-year earnings is $8.02 per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on QCOM. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $205.00 target price (up from $185.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. DZ Bank upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $170.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $169.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $182.12. QUALCOMM has a fifty-two week low of $104.33 and a fifty-two week high of $230.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.28.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.21. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 38.12% and a net margin of 23.32%. The business had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.04%.

In other news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.80, for a total transaction of $1,358,400.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 213,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,229,207.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other QUALCOMM news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.95, for a total transaction of $497,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,535,970.15. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.80, for a total value of $1,358,400.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 213,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,229,207.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,245 shares of company stock worth $3,679,407 over the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the first quarter valued at approximately $612,000. Legacy Private Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 3,084 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter worth $1,884,000. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 7.4% in the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 9,106 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

