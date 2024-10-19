Insulet FY2026 EPS Forecast Increased by Leerink Partnrs

Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Leerink Partnrs boosted their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of Insulet in a report issued on Tuesday, October 15th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Kratky now forecasts that the medical instruments supplier will earn $6.03 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.62. The consensus estimate for Insulet’s current full-year earnings is $3.04 per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on PODD. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Insulet from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Barclays upped their price target on Insulet from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Insulet from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Insulet from $211.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Insulet from $236.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Insulet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.29.

Shares of Insulet stock opened at $236.59 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $218.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $196.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 3.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.02, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.21. Insulet has a 52 week low of $128.68 and a 52 week high of $243.98.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.01). Insulet had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 21.11%. The business had revenue of $488.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in Insulet by 90.9% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 9,130 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after buying an additional 4,348 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Insulet by 349.3% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,575 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,069,000 after purchasing an additional 22,993 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Insulet by 89.4% in the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 19,131 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,279,000 after purchasing an additional 9,029 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Insulet during the first quarter worth $1,043,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC grew its position in Insulet by 113.8% in the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 6,649 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,539 shares in the last quarter.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

